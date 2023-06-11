Rangpur Dairy & Food to buy 203 decimal land

Stocks

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 11:32 am

Rangpur Dairy &amp; Food to buy 203 decimal land

The Rangpur Dairy & Food Products – a manufacturer of dairy and non-dairy products using milk in the country – has decided to purchase 203 decimals of land in Rangpur for expansion of it's factory.

The company, which is widely known as RD Food said, the cost of purchasing land is Tk4.06 crore excluding registration and related expenses.

Its shares are being traded at Tk55 each as of 10:35am Sunday.

According to a disclosure published on the stock exchanges on Sunday, it said the land will be used for expansion of factory area and construction of building in near future.

The food manufacturer got listed on the capital market in 2011. 

The company collects raw milk from rural areas in the northern parts of Bangladesh.

After processing the raw milk, the company produces dairy products as well as non-dairy products.

Dairy products are UHT fresh milk, chocolate milk, mango milk, strawberry milk, banana milk, and Ghee.

Non-dairy products include drinks, candy, toast biscuits, fried dal, Bar-B-Q chanachur, spicy chanachur, noodles, cup jelly, and potato crackers.

