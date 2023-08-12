RAK Ceramics to repair its tile plant

Stocks

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:39 pm

Related News

RAK Ceramics to repair its tile plant

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:39 pm
RAK Ceramics to repair its tile plant

RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) – the country's leading multinational tile manufacturer – is going to renovate its plant as its machinery gets old.

For maintenance and modification, one of its four tile production lines will be closed for three months, approximately from 9 August, according to a disclosure by the company.

Earlier, RAK Ceramics renovated its line-3 in May last year after stopping for 17 days.

Company Secretary Muhammad Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard, "As part of enhancing production capacity, we will renovate Line 1 as its machines have become old."

"As per assumption, some machines in the tiles plant will need to change as they get older, and some will need maintenance to increase production capacity," he added.

He said, "During the maintenance tenure, the production will remain suspended, which will lower production capacity, but it's mandatory to repair the production line."

According to its January to June 2023 financials, RAK Ceramics posted a 0.29% growth in revenue to Tk381.39 crore.

But its net profit declined by 34% to Tk28.52 crore in the six months of 2023.

The company said its gross profit margin has reduced from 29.66% to 25.25% due to the non-availability of adequate gas, an increase in gas and electricity prices, a significantly volatile foreign currency market, disruption of the global supply chain, an increase in all input raw material prices, and shipping freight.

Earlier in 2022, RAK Ceramics reported a 26% fall in net profit due to production hampered by the gas crisis.

The company said in its financial statement that sales revenue rose by 9% to Tk745.34 crore in 2022, but net profit decreased by 26% to Tk67.15 crore.

Meanwhile, the UAE-based multinational company declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022.

 

RAK ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May