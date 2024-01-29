RAK Ceramics declares 10% cash dividend

Country's leading tiles manufacturer RAK Ceramics declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2023 ended 31 December.

The dividend decision came out at a board meeting held on Monday (29 January).

To approve the dividend and audited annual financial accounts, the tiles manufacturer will conduct the annual general meeting on 19 March and the record date is 19 February.

According to the financial report, its revenue stood at Tk782 crore, reflecting a 5% increase compared to the previous year.

The company's net profit for 2023 stood at Tk62 crore with earnings per share at Tk1.44, which was Tk67 crore and Tk1.57 respectively a year ago.

Its shares closed at Tk33 each on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

