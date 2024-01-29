RAK Ceramics declares 10% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 09:21 pm

Related News

RAK Ceramics declares 10% cash dividend

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 09:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Country's leading tiles manufacturer RAK Ceramics declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2023 ended 31 December. 

The dividend decision came out at a board meeting held on Monday (29 January).

To approve the dividend and audited annual financial accounts, the tiles manufacturer will conduct the annual general meeting on 19 March and the record date is 19 February.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the financial report, its revenue stood at Tk782 crore, reflecting a 5% increase compared to the previous year. 

The company's net profit for 2023 stood at Tk62 crore with earnings per share at Tk1.44, which was Tk67 crore and Tk1.57 respectively a year ago.

Its shares closed at Tk33 each on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).
 

RAK Ceramics Bangladesh / dividend / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos