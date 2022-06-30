Raising capital through IPO drops 57% in FY22

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
30 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Raising capital through IPO drops 57% in FY22

Collecting funds by issuing bonds increased significantly in the last fiscal

Rafiqul Islam
30 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 10:07 pm
Raising capital through IPO drops 57% in FY22

Raising capital from the stock market through initial public offerings (IPOs) fell by 57% in FY22 compared to the previous fiscal, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Meanwhile, collecting funds by issuing bonds increased significantly in the last fiscal as the stock market regulator approved a large number of bonds to mobilise the bond market and reduce the capital market's dependence on equity, said sources at DSE.

Sources at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said the stakeholders informally requested the securities regulator to lower the number of new IPOs as the market was on a downtrend last year. The supply was reduced due to low demand for shares in the market at that time.

Eight companies got listed on the stock market in FY22 and raised Tk699.36 crore through IPOs, while 16 newly listed companies raised Tk1,610.6 crore through IPOs in FY21.

According to the DSE, the Union Bank collected the highest amount of capital – Tk428 crore – in FY22, and the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank collected the second highest amount – Tk100 crore.

Besides, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Meghna Insurance, Union Insurance, ACME Pesticides, Thai Food and Beverage and JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing also raised capital through IPOs in the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, six companies collected Tk2,900 crore in funds by issuing bonds in FY22.

Moreover, Beximco Green-Sukuk Al Istisna – the first-ever asset-backed security by a private sector entity in Bangladesh – collected Tk3,000 crore, in which Tk2,575 crore was collected through private placement of bonds, and Tk425 crore was collected by public offering in the last fiscal.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard, "The commission approved some new IPOs at the end of the last fiscal. The subscription process for them is either going on or almost finished. So, the amount of capital raised from the capital market will increase further."

Regarding the higher number of IPOs in FY21, he said, "A large number of IPO applications remained pending at the commission for a long time. The number of new IPOs in FY21 increased as many of those IPO applications were approved at a fast pace."

Top News

IPO / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

40m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years