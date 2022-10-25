Quasem Industries to pay the lowest dividend since FY10

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
25 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

Quasem Industries to pay the lowest dividend since FY10

Rafiqul Islam
25 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:28 pm
Quasem Industries to pay the lowest dividend since FY10

Quasem Industries, the country's largest dry cell battery manufacturer, has declared a 1.5% cash dividend for the fiscal 2021-22 – the lowest since the fiscal 2009-2010 – as its dry cell business dries up day by day.

As per the data available from stock exchanges, the company used to pay 5-20% cash and stock dividends to its shareholders.

In FY21, Quasem Industries paid a 10% stock dividend as it opted to spend Tk9 crore of the profit on its ongoing expansion project.

Owing to technological advancement, its core business dry cell battery production is drying up gradually.

In FY22, its profit fell by 61% compared to the previous fiscal year for lower sales.

To survive the shock, the publicly listed company has diversified its business to consumer products such as chips, bottled water, aerosol, shaving foam and body spray.

As part of its business diversification plan, Quasem Industries has also established an artificial quartz products manufacturing unit with 100% export potential in collaboration with Sunstone International LLC, US as the first company in Bangladesh.

The artificial quartz production started in June this year.

In February 2020, the company decided to establish the artificial quartz product manufacturing unit at a cost of Tk91.99 crore.

Its profit after tax was projected to be Tk17.45 crore on completion of the project.

FY22 financials

Quasem Industries reported a profit of Tk3.56 crore, 61% lower than Tk9.16 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.49, which was Tk1.26 in FY21.

In the fiscal 2020-21, its profit increased by 101% riding on government compensation for acquiring some land in Tangail.

The company will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 8 December and to identify its shareholders, 15 November has been fixed as the record date.

Its auditor said in a qualified opinion, as per Bangladesh Securities and Exchange (BSEC) notification, no issuer company shall, except with the approval of the general meeting of its shareholders with a majority vote, enter into any contract in value based on fair price or otherwise; for sale or purchase of goods, materials or services amounting 10% or above of the total revenue.

The auditor said it observed related party service income of more than 10% of the reported but no such approval was obtained.

The company said its board has also taken decisions for future development programmes to build and operate a modern hospital in Dhaka city, and establish a new head office and distribution hub in an own commercial tower.

Top News

Quasem Industries / Quasem Industries Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

8h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

12h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

8h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

1h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

1h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

2h | Videos
10,000 houses, 6,000 hectare land damaged in cyclone Sitrang

10,000 houses, 6,000 hectare land damaged in cyclone Sitrang

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka