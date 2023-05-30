Purabi General Insurance announces 10% dividend for 2022 despite share price drop

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 01:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Purabi General Insurance Company has declared a 10% dividend (7% cash and 3% stock) for its shareholders, marking the end of 2022. 

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk1.44 and a net asset value per share of Tk13.69 for this period.

To discuss these financial results and other matters, Purabi General Insurance has scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) on 3 September 2023. Shareholders are advised to take note of the record date, which has been set for 10 July 2023.

During the AGM, the company will also present its first-quarter financial statements.

Notably, Purabi General Insurance experienced a remarkable year-on-year profit growth of 15% in the first three months of 2023 (January to March).

The earnings per share for this period rose to Tk0.30, compared to Tk0.26 in the same period the previous year. Furthermore, the net asset value per share stood at Tk13.99 by the end of March 2023, indicating the company's continued solid performance.

Despite these positive developments, on Tuesday (30 May), the company's share price experienced a decline of 1.44% to Tk32.40 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

