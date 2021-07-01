Purabi Gen declares 10% dividend for 2020

Purabi General Insurance Company Ltd has recommended 10% dividend – 5% cash and 5% stock – for its shareholders for the year ended on 31 December, 2020.

The dividend was declared at the company's board meeting held on last Wednesday.

To secure approval of the declared dividend, audited report, and other matters, the company will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 30 September, 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 27 July.

Purabi General Insurance is a non-life insurance company established in June 1988. The company's core business covers fire, marine, motor and all kinds of miscellaneous insurances.

According to the financial report, the company's net profit was Tk6.42 crore in 2020, which was Tk5.59 crore in the previous year.

During 2020, its earnings per share was Tk1.16, which was Tk1.01 in the previous year.

From January to March this year, its EPS was Tk0.48.

As of 31 March, 2021, the net asset value per share was Tk13.41.

On Wednesday, the price-earnings ratio of the company was 48.71 based on the latest audited financial statements.

The company was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1995. Its paid-up capital is Tk55.30 crore.

Sponsors and directors jointly hold 31.75%, institutional investors 22.57%, and general investors 45.68% shares of the company.

The last share price of the company at the DSE was Tk49.20 on Wednesday.