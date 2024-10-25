Pubali Bank profit surges 43%

Stocks

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:06 am

Related News

Pubali Bank profit surges 43%

This growth was largely driven by a significant rise in investment income, commissions, exchange, and brokerage, as well as an increase in interest income

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:06 am
Pubali Bank profit surges 43%

Pubali Bank, a private sector lender, reported an impressive 43% growth in its consolidated profit, reaching Tk877 crore in the first nine months of 2024. 

This growth was largely driven by a significant rise in investment income, commissions, exchange, and brokerage, as well as an increase in interest income, according to a disclosure published on the stock exchange's website yesterday (24 October).

The bank's consolidated operating income surged by approximately 49.75% to Tk1,796 crore during the January-September period of 2024. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As a result of this significant profit growth, Pubali Bank's shares increased by 9.64% to Tk27.30 apiece at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

With this growth, Pubali Bank's nine-month profit surpassed its total annual profit for 2023, which stood at Tk695 crore. 

However, the full quarterly report for the nine-month period has yet to be published on its website.

According to its half-yearly report for 2024, the bank had total consolidated investments of Tk17,147 crore, of which Tk14,019 crore was invested in government securities and bonds, while the rest was allocated to stocks and bonds issued by private banks.

Pubali Bank's consolidated net asset value rose to Tk5,600 crore, driven by growth in retained earnings, paid-up capital, statutory reserves, and the revaluation of government securities. 

Its NAV stood at Tk4,708 crore in the first nine months of 2023, according to its financials.

Additionally, its consolidated net operating cash flow per share reached Tk7.30, a notable improvement from the negative Tk2.27 recorded during the same period in 2023.

Pubali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos