Pubali Bank director to buy 20 lakh shares

Trouser Line Limited, a corporate director of Pubali Bank Ltd, has expressed its intention to buy 20 lakh shares of the company.

The director wants to buy these shares at the prevailing market price (in the Public and Block markets) through Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Rana Laila Hafiz is the managing director of Trouser Line Limited (a representative) and a director of Pubali Bank Ltd.

The private sector lender recommended a 20% dividend and 12.50% cash for its shareholders for 2022.

During the year, the consolidated earnings per share of the company stood at Tk5.49, which was Tk4.23 in 2021.

Inthe first quarter of 2023, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.33 up from Tk1.19 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The share price of the company stood at Tk25.70 on the Dhaka stock exchange, on Tuesday.