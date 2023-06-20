Pubali Bank director to buy 20 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report a
20 June, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 11:46 am

Related News

Pubali Bank director to buy 20 lakh shares

TBS Report a
20 June, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 11:46 am
Pubali Bank director to buy 20 lakh shares

Trouser Line Limited, a corporate director of Pubali Bank Ltd, has expressed its intention to buy 20 lakh shares of the company.

The director wants to buy these shares at the prevailing market price (in the Public and Block markets) through Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Rana Laila Hafiz is the managing director of Trouser Line Limited (a representative) and a director of Pubali Bank Ltd.

The private sector lender recommended a 20% dividend and 12.50% cash for its shareholders for 2022.

During the year, the consolidated earnings per share of the company stood at Tk5.49, which was Tk4.23 in 2021.

 Inthe first quarter of 2023, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.33 up from Tk1.19 compared to the same period of the previous year.   

The share price of the company stood at Tk25.70 on the Dhaka stock exchange,  on Tuesday.

Top News

Pubali Bank / Bank Directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

2h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

4h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

17h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

20h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

21h | TBS World
How to handle loneliness

How to handle loneliness

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline