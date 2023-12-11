Provati Insurance buys 52% HAC Securities stake at Tk4.65cr

Stocks

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 11:05 pm

Related News

Provati Insurance buys 52% HAC Securities stake at Tk4.65cr

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 11:05 pm
Provati Insurance buys 52% HAC Securities stake at Tk4.65cr

Provati Insurance Company has bought a 52% stake of brokerage firm HAC Securities to expand its reach into the brokerage business.

Sources said the price of the majority stake of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) member brokerage firm was Tk4.65 crore, a good deal for the acquirer.

The non-life insurance company, upon signing the share purchase agreement in March this year, has already got the stake transferred to the name of the company on 10 December.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

HAC Securities, the 74th member of the DSE, had some 90,000 clients before the stock market crash in 2010-11. Then, a decade-long bearish trend hurt its business and assets.

Now, some 19,000 investors are investing through the brokerage firm, according to an official of the company.

Brokerage firms had been a lucrative target for takeover by the financial firms interested in expanding into capital market services until the market crash at the end of 2010.

Acquiring DSE member firms at Tk50-100 crore was a common event in the late 2000s. The industry, struggling to survive with the extremely poor trading turnover in the stock market, now doesn't even dream of such a high price for their firms.

The DSE that was seeing over Tk2,000 crore daily turnover in 2010 frequently, now is struggling to take it above Tk1,000 crore a day.
Brokerage firms' major income is the commission against their trade order execution.

Own portfolio investment performance, recovering margin loans also impact their financial performance, asset quality, and valuation.

Provati Life Insurance / HAC Securities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

9h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

8h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

3h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

1h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

50m | TBS Economy
The President of Argentina in the White House

The President of Argentina in the White House

3h | TBS World