The shares of Progressive Life Insurance saw a turnaround on Monday (27 February) after a week-long fallout.

Its share price jumped by 6.68% to Tk79.90 and is so far one of the top gainers at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Earlier, its shares price dropped by over 15% in the last week. Besides, the company could not pay any dividends to its shareholders since 2019.