Profit booking leaves Dhaka stocks in volatile state

Stocks

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 12:55 pm

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Most of the winning stocks faced profit booking in the middle of the session on Monday and that resulted in a continuation of volatility in indices.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher today but sellers dragged it down to 6339 at 12.30pm, almost flat compared to the previous closing.

Around  Tk680 crore turnover was registered by the premier bourse in the first two and half hours of trading, which was above Tk920 crore on Sunday.

A number of stocks, following their long hibernation on the floor prices were rising from the bottom and they attracted many short-term investors who look for quick gains, said stockbrokers.

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Stock Market / share market

