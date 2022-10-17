Prof Shibli Rubaiyat takes charge as vice chair for IOSCO

Stocks

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam took charge as the vice chair for Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) of International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

At the 47th annual meeting of IOSCO held in Morocco on Monday (17 October), Prof Shibli Rubaiyat took over the charge from outgoing committee for the period of 2022-24. 

During the meeting, IOSCO signed a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding for Supervisory Cooperation (APRC Supervisory MMoU) with BSEC.

The multilateral MoU will increase mutual relations and communication between Bangladesh and other countries in the Asia Pacific region, reads a press release. 

Prof Shibli Rubaiyat was elected the vice chair of for Asia Pacific Regional Committee of IOSCO on 24 July.

This is the first time Bangladesh has achieved such a position in the international organisation consisting of capital market regulatory agencies from all over the world.

The country and its capital market will benefit from the position of Bangladesh in the IOSCO.

The current number of members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), established in 1983, is 233.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has been a member of IOSCO's highest standard 'A' category since 2013.

