Probe body formed over Fareast insurance anomalies

Stocks

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:36 pm

Related News

Probe body formed over Fareast insurance anomalies

The committee was asked to submit its report within five working days

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:36 pm
Probe body formed over Fareast insurance anomalies

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed an inquiry committee to look into the alleged irregularities at Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company.

The two-member committee was formed in the wake of a client's complaint about the non-payment of insurance claims.

The members are BSEC assistant directors Md Shahnewaz and Md Sirajul Islam.

The committee was asked to submit its report within five working days.

BSEC Executive Director Md Saifur Rahman said details would be known after receiving the report.

Earlier, the insurance company also faced allegations of irregularities in its financial reports. The BSEC then decided to conduct a special audit of its financial statements for the past few years.

There are allegations that the company is unable to pay back clients' claims properly. This has reduced the number of clients as well as life insurance policies.

Fareast Islami Life Insurance was listed on the capital market in 2005. It is now an "A" category company.

Until May this year, of its 7.47 crore shares, sponsors and directors held 30.53%, institutional investors 43.08%, foreign investors 0.81%, and general investors 25.58%.    

Its share prices rose by 3.27% to Tk63.2 each on Wednesday.

Top News

Fareast insurance / probe / Financial Anomaly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

5h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

7h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  