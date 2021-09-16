Private investment crucial for Bangladesh’s further growth: UK envoy

Stocks

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 10:07 pm

Related News

Private investment crucial for Bangladesh’s further growth: UK envoy

He said, “Developing new channels of investment finance, both domestic and international, will spur business growth and job creation.”

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 10:07 pm
Private investment crucial for Bangladesh’s further growth: UK envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said private capital investment in business and infrastructure will play an increasing role in powering the next stage of Bangladesh's growth after the Least Developed Country (LDC) graduation.

At a webinar Thursday also joined by Planning Minister MA Mannan, Dickson highlighted the role the City of London can play in helping to bridge the investment needs of Bangladesh's private sector.

He said, "Developing new channels of investment finance, both domestic and international, will spur business growth and job creation."

"The City of London, as a preeminent global financial centre and home to some of the world's deepest and most sophisticated international capital markets, can play an important part in providing Bangladesh's government and private sector with a gateway to capital markets and investors. This meeting brings together experts, investors and practitioners to consider the next steps in maximising these opportunities," he added.

The webinar explored the functioning of Bangladesh's capital markets and looked at how capital market reform and financial sector modernisation in partnership with the UK can support increased private sector investment and help Bangladesh achieve sustained economic growth as it enters its next 50 years.

The webinar highlighted the need for broadening and deepening Bangladeshi capital markets and the opportunities for investors and issuers that reforms could bring.

Participants shared insights on the role of regulators, the important role pension funds and institutional investors could play, the private equity and start-up ecosystem, and the current state of the mergers and acquisition market.

Srini Nagarajan, head of Asia for CDC, the UK's development finance institution, said, "The opportunities for investors and businesses are abundant, and a greater coordination between institutional investors, regulators, entrepreneurs and corporates, and banks will further support capital market development in Bangladesh."

Nuzhat Anwar, acting country manager of International Finance Corporation (IFC), said, "Well-developed domestic capital markets can be key to building more resilient financial systems – systems that better mobilise local currency finance from domestic and foreign investors and connect them to investments."

The webinar was attended by senior government officials and representatives from private and public sector organisations.

Economy / Top News

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson / private investment

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

11h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

11h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents