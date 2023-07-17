Prime Bank's profit jumps over 50% in April-June

Stocks

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:37 am

Prime Bank&#039;s profit jumps over 50% in April-June

Prime Bank's earnings per share jumped over 50% in the April-June quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year at the same time, the bank said in its statement filed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

During the second quarter, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk1.01, which was Tk0.67 a year ago.

At the end of the first half of the year, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.93, which was Tk1.59 at the same time a year ago.

Meanwhile, its consolidated EPS increased compared to the same period of the previous year due to the increase in net interest and investment income.

Its share was traded at Tk19.90 each in the early session on Monday, which was 1.53% higher than the previous session at the DSE.

It had paid a 17.50% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022.

Prime Bank

