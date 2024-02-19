Prime Bank Investment launches 4 schemes to facilitate investors

The launch ceremony for the four products took place on 18 February at The Westin Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Prime Bank Investment Ltd, a merchant bank, has launched four discretionary product segments – Shariah, women, probashi, and youth – aimed at capital market investment, providing tailored options for diverse investor segments within the "PrimeInvest-discretionary product suite".

The launch ceremony for the four products took place on 18 February at The Westin Dhaka.

Professor Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), attended the event as the chief guest.

Among others, the event was attended by Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank, Azam J Chowdhury, director of Prime Bank, and CQK Mustaq Ahmed, chairman of Prime Bank Investment and other officials.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director, and CEO of Prime Bank Investment said, "Our mission is to empower investors from all segments of society by offering diverse investment options.

"Despite the higher long-term return potential, tax rebates, and zero tax on capital gains, the number of investors in the capital market remains significantly lower than those of bank accounts, mobile financial services accounts," he added.

He further said, "Our comprehensive discretionary product segments will bridge this gap by catering to the evolving needs of investors in different segments such as Shariah, probashi, women, and youth in Bangladesh."

CQK Mustaq Ahmed stated, "We comprise highly competent and professional individuals with high levels of integrity and moral standards. It is a well-managed and compliant investment bank where potential investors can confidently place their investible funds."

According to the company's press release, PrimeInvest Shariah introduces a suite of shariah-compliant capital market investment solutions tailored for the broader Muslim community, under the supervision of a dedicated shariah board. Investors can invest a minimum of Tk3 lakh for a duration of 3, 5, and 7 years.

The PrimeInvest Probashi is a unique initiative offering investment opportunities for individuals living abroad. Investors can invest a minimum of Tk1 lakh for a duration of 3, 5, and 7 years.

Besides, the PrimeInvest Women is committed to empowering women in finance, encouraging their active engagement in the capital market. Investors can invest a minimum of Tk2 lakh for a duration of 3, 5, and 7 years.

Lastly, the PrimeInvest Youth is a specially crafted investment scheme designed to empower youths aged between 18-25 years. Young earners can invest a minimum of Tk500 monthly for three years and above.