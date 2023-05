Prime Bank Investment, Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals celebrate debut trading

Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals Limited marked a significant milestone on Monday with its debut trading and ring-the-bell ceremony at the DSE Tower in Dhaka.

Prime Bank Investment Limited acted as the issue manager for the qualified investor offer (QIO).

Prime Bank Investment Managing Director Syed M Omar Tayub, Chief Operating Officer Khandoker Raihan Ali, Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals Chairman Billal Hossain, and Managing Director Zakir Hossain Patwary were present at the event.

Dhaka Stock Exchange Managing Director (Acting) Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar and Chief Regulatory Officer Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed were also present.