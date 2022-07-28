Price floor returns as stocks hit a 14-month low

Stocks

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

Price floor returns as stocks hit a 14-month low

The average of closing prices in the last five trading sessions will be the floor price for individual scrips

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:52 pm
Price floor returns as stocks hit a 14-month low

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) reintroduced the price floors for individual securities on Thursday to stop the market from going further down as the key index hit a 14-month low at 5,980.

The average closing price of Thursday and its four preceding sessions would be the floor price for individual scrips, the commission said in the afternoon.

That means, no scrip can be traded below the floor price.

However, the post-record date adjustments for stock dividends or right shares might lower the price floor, said the regulator.

For a newly listed security, the closing price of the first session will be the floor price.

The BSEC said in its order that the floor price, which is a temporary measure, would be effective immediately.

The commission had earlier imposed a similar floor pricing on 19 March 2020 while the DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was falling freely from the 4,000 mark due to the Covid-19 fears.

Later, the regulator allowed post-record date adjustments to lower the floor and gradually lifted the floor price for some scrips and imposed a narrow bottom circuit breaker instead.

Finally, in June 2021, the floor pricing was completely withdrawn as the market had already shot up riding on a liquid money market and better than expected economic output during the pandemic.

After the withdrawal of the floor price in June 2021, DSEX continued its rally till October and soared to over 7,400 points.

But, profit booking from majority scrips amid the then bottoming out interest rates, global supply chain disruptions, and increasing costs of production triggered a correction in the stock market and over the last nine and a half months, the stock market only spiralled down.

The Ukraine war, global energy and commodity crisis, deteriorating exchange rate, and investigation findings regarding a large number of manipulated rallies in individual scrips over the mid-2020 to late-2021 period kept hurting the confidence of investors.

In March this year, the BSEC narrowed the bottom circuit breaker – the allowable limit of the price drop in a day – to 2% from the standard limit of up to 10%, while the regulator kept the upper circuit breaker unchanged at up to 10%.

When the protections – price floor and narrowed down bottom circuit – become of any use, the market lacks buyers at the artificially held price ranges.

As a result, both the floor pricing and narrowed down bottom circuit breaker turn into pains for investors who need to sell shares in the bourses, while a large number of retail investors cheer the protections as that helps stop their capital erosion temporarily.

The BSEC on 20 April this year widened the bottom circuit breaker to 5% and again made it 2% on 25 May as the market kept falling.

Too many changes in rules regarding price movement made a large number of investors puzzled and nothing worked to stop the market from falling.

Having some short-lived rallies followed by deeper declines, the DSEX hit 5,980 on Thursday failing all the BSEC moves — energising institutional investors and market manipulating high-net-worth individuals — to arrest the fall.

Also, the regulator's unconventional hard work of arranging international road shows, seminars, and country branding programs to attract foreign investors in the market did not work as foreign fund managers have been the net sellers in the bourses for years.

However, the reintroduced floor is going to be lower than Thursday's closing price for 27 scrips, the same for 37 scrips, and higher for the rest of the 382 DSE scrips, according to calculations by a top brokerage firm. 

Top News

BSEC / Floor price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

27m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112