Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) today plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 48.84 points or 0.75 percent to 6,431.46. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 17.74 points to finish at 2,334 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 10.67 points to close at 1,403.08.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 6,364.07 million, which was 7,582.66 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 378 issues traded, 306 declined, 53 advanced and 19 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

SP Ceramics topped the turnover chart with shares, followed by Beximco, BD Com, IPDC and BSC.

MEGHNAINS was the day's top gainer, posting 9.92 percent gain while SAPORTL was the worst loser, losing 2 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 134.35 points to settle at 18,891.49 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 81.05 points to close at 11,329.31.

Of the issues traded, 226 declined, 49 advanced and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 91.91 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 20.05 crore.