Premier Bank Declares 10% half-yearly coupon rate for perpetual bond

Stocks

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:17 pm

Premier Bank has recently announced the coupon rate for its perpetual bond traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for the period from 27 December 2022 to 26 June 2023.

The bank has set the half-yearly coupon rate at an attractive 10%. In an official disclosure made on Tuesday (6 June), the bond's trustee revealed the details on the websites of both stock exchanges.

The announcement has generated significant interest among investors, highlighting the bank's commitment to providing an appealing return on investment.

As per the disclosure, the record date for the bond's coupon entitlement has been scheduled for 26 June. Investors who hold Premier Bank perpetual bonds on this date will be eligible to receive the coupon payment.

The latest trading unit price of the perpetual bond on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) stands at Tk5,100, providing valuable information to potential investors seeking to make informed decisions about their investment portfolios.

Premier Bank's announcement of a 10% half-yearly coupon rate for its perpetual bond showcases the bank's commitment to attracting investors and offering them an attractive return on their investment.

This move further solidifies Premier Bank's position in the financial market, demonstrating its strength and reliability.

Investors can seize this opportunity to benefit from the Premier Bank perpetual bond by analyzing the latest developments and market trends.

Premier Bank Limited / stocks / share market

