Pre-opening session in bourses scrapped again

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has again cancelled the 5-minute pre-opening session, which takes place prior to the opening of the day's trading on stock exchanges, following misuse of the facility.

But the 10-minute post-closing session will continue.

BSEC Executive Director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the order will take effect from Thursday's trading session.

The commission has issued an order in this regard.

The trading session will start at 10am and continue until 2pm.

In October 2020, the BSEC approved the pre-opening session and post-opening session applications on both stock exchanges.

But in May this year, it was cancelled due to the misuse of the opportunity and the commission again resumed the facility on 25 September.

Brokerage firms could place share buy-sell orders at the beginning of the transactions in the pre-opening session. The share price could be ordered more or less according to the circuit breaker scheduled there.

There are allegations that several brokerage houses placed unrealistic buy-sell orders using the pre-opening session facility. Panic is created in the market by the buy-sell orders of a large number of shares with the highest price of the circuit breaker.

Sources said that such incidents came to the notice of the BSEC. The commission also warned several investors and brokerage firms about the incidents.