Pran Agro gets nod to issue Tk150cr bond

Stocks

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 09:21 pm

Related News

Pran Agro gets nod to issue Tk150cr bond

It is a non-convertible, unsecured and coupon-bearing green bond

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 09:21 pm
Pran Agro gets nod to issue Tk150cr bond

Pran Agro Ltd, one of the country's leading agro-processing companies, has received consent from the securities regulator to issue a Tk150 crore green bond to strengthen the capital and equity by complying with environmental balance.

It is a non-convertible, unsecured and coupon-bearing green bond, which has a coupon rate of 9%, read a press release issued by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

The bond will be issued to investors through private placements at a face value of Tk10 lakh per unit, said the regulator which approved the bond at a meeting on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered Bank is working as the lead arranger of the bond and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited acts as its trustee.

Recently, the company has successfully issued a Tk210 crore bond. It will utilise the proceeds to strengthen its agro-processing infrastructure to develop a greater agricultural supply chain in the country.

This is a milestone for the growing bond market of the country as international life insurer Metlife has been the single investor of the taka-denominated bond for the first time here.

Also, the guarantee in US dollar terms, equivalent to $25 million, by international firm GuarantCo came with it for the first time here. Local investment banks Green Delta Capital and Riverstone Capital are the trustee and lead arranger of the bond respectively.

At the closing ceremony of Tk210 bond last month, speakers expressed optimism that bonds would increasingly cater to the financing needs of the growing Bangladeshi corporations.

At the programme, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, had said a vibrant bond market is an alternative source of long-term finance for entrepreneurs.

He urged more corporations to issue bonds and also guarantors to come up with their support.

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said, "I am happy to give the approval of the bond. I hope other companies will follow Pran.  We have introduced various bonds and are trying to promote it."

He urged GuarantCo to engage more in the country's bond market.

Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), said the initiative of Pran Agro is an inspiration for other companies.

"It will motivate other businesses to collect long-term finance. Bida is working to ease the process of doing business in the country," he added.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer of Pran-RFL Group, said, "The bond market is yet to develop completely in Bangladesh, but the BSEC is doing its best for it. We hope it will develop and entrepreneurs will come to meet its huge financing requirement."   

Top News

Pran Agro Ltd / Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

5h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

7h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh