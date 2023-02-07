Pragati Life shares fall 9.99%

Skyrocketing Pragati Life Insurance Ltd shares extend their correction to the sixth straight session on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

As the selloff sharpened on Tuesday the stock fell by 9.99% to Tk125.3 and hit the lowest price point allowable for the session.

Pragati Life shares had a sharp hike up to TK167 on 26 January, from Tk67 on 2 November.

In January, the company, in response to a DSE query, said it has no undisclosed price-sensitive information that was fuelling its stock price.