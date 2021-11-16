Power Grid maintains consistent growth in profits

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) grew consistently both in terms of profit and revenue for the last four years.

The country's state-owned sole power transmission company has been making an annual profit of more than Tk300 crore since the 2017-18 fiscal year.

In fiscal 2020-21, it posted a profit of Tk377 crore, a 38% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company registered a 16.62% growth in its revenue.

Among the listed government firms, the Power Grid Company – a subsidiary of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) – was able to keep consistency in profit as it enjoys a monopoly in the business.

It also continued upward growth in revenue and profit by 7% and 49%, respectively, in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

PGCB's principal activities are planning, promoting, developing, and maintaining an integrated, and efficient power transmission system, and network throughout Bangladesh.

According to its financials, in fiscal 2020-21 fiscal, its revenue grew to Tk2,185.70 crore, a 16% increase from Tk1874.06 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue came from two segments – Tk2135.45 crore as transmission and wheeling charges, and Tk50.25 crore as optical fibre charges.

The profit grew to Tk377.86 crore for FY21, a 38.15% increase, from Tk244.56 crore in the previous year.

Despite its significant profit growth, the company recommended a 20% cash dividend like the previous fiscal year.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, its net profit was Tk317.41 crore.

But after readjustment of interest payment against its loans, finance, and administrative costs, its profit had decreased to Tk244.56 crore.

As a result, the company had to readjust its financials for FY20.

As per the financials, the retained earnings of the company are Tk707.16 crore till June 2021.

The total loan of PGCB is Tk24278.81 crore including government and foreign funds.

In which, the company owes Tk7091.91 crore to the Asian Development Bank, and Tk4,460.34 crore to the government.

Profit grows 49% in July-September

After a jump in FY21, the revenue and profit surged significantly in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to its financials, the revenue jumped by 7% to Tk642.53 crore, which was Tk597.44 crore at the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

During the period, its profit rose 49% to Tk130 crore, up from Tk89.32 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh was incorporated in 1996 as a fully BPDB-owned subsidiary company.

PGCB is responsible for all aspects such as transmission lines, sub-station, load dispatch centres, and communication facilities.

PGCB got listed on local stock exchanges in 2006 by offloading its 15.36% shares.

As per the government decision, its corporate sponsor BPDB has offloaded another 9.64% shares.

Till October, sponsors and directors held 75%, which was 84.64% in June 2021, shares of the company.

Institutional investors held 14.90%, foreign investors 0.06% and general investors 10.04% of the shares in the company.