Pioneer Insurance declares 30% dividend

Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd has recommended a 30% (25% cash and 5% stock) dividend for its shareholders for the period ending 31 December 2022.

The dividend was declared at the company's board meeting held on Monday (27 March).

To secure approval of the declared dividends, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 May 2023.

The record date for the AGM will be 27 April. As per the disclosure, in 2022, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk6.09, which was Tk6.93 in the previous year.

The Net Asset Value per share of the company stood at Tk46.88. The last trading share price of the company at the Dhaka stock exchange was Tk71.50 till 1:19pm Tuesday (28 March).

The company said the reason for declaring a stock dividend is to increase the Paid-up Capital of the Company which will strengthen its financial status both in Bangladesh and the global Insurance market.

The stock dividend is declared out of accumulated profit. In 2021, the insurer declared a 35% dividend (25% cash and 10% stock) for its shareholders.