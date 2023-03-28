Pioneer Insurance declares 30% dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 01:44 pm

Related News

Pioneer Insurance declares 30% dividend

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 01:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd has recommended a 30% (25% cash and 5% stock) dividend for its shareholders for the period ending 31 December 2022.

The dividend was declared at the company's board meeting held on Monday (27 March).

To secure approval of the declared dividends, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 May 2023.

The record date for the AGM will be 27 April. As per the disclosure, in 2022, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk6.09, which was Tk6.93 in the previous year.

The Net Asset Value per share of the company stood at Tk46.88. The last trading share price of the company at the Dhaka stock exchange was Tk71.50 till 1:19pm Tuesday (28 March).

The company said the reason for declaring a stock dividend is to increase the Paid-up Capital of the Company which will strengthen its financial status both in Bangladesh and the global Insurance market.

The stock dividend is declared out of accumulated profit. In 2021, the insurer declared a 35% dividend (25% cash and 10% stock) for its shareholders.

Top News

Pioneer Insurance Company / stocks / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

2h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

2h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

4h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

20h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year