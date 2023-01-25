Pinnacle Bicycle to invest $21.96m to set up factory in Ctg

Stocks

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:00 pm

Related News

Pinnacle Bicycle to invest $21.96m to set up factory in Ctg

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Pinnacle Bicycle to invest $21.96m to set up factory in Ctg

Pinnacle Bicycle Industries Limited is going to invest $21.96 million to set up a factory on eight acres of land in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai, Chattogram.

Md Ali Ahsan, executive member (investment promotion) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), and Md Ikhtier Khan Prince, managing director of Pinnacle Bicycle Industries, yesterday signed a land lease agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Ikhtier Khan Prince told The Business Standard (TBS), "We will build the factory promptly as we plan to go into production by 2024. We will manufacture exportable bicycles.

"Our target is to produce two lakh bicycles in the first year alone. The factory will employ around 1,000 people."

Pinnacle Bicycle Industries Limited is a sister concern of Shamrat Group.

Beza also signed agreements with two other organisations – Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (Bitac) and Swan International (Pvt) Ltd – yesterday.

Swan International (Pvt) Ltd Managing Director Amzad Khan and Bitac Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury signed separate deals with Beza on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bitac will set up a technical training institute on five acres of land in the Jamalpur Economic Zone – the first of its kind in the Mymensingh division.

Meanwhile, Swan International placed an investment proposal of $13.18 million to set up a tire manufacturing plant on 10 acres of land in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The plant will create employment opportunities for around 9,000 people, said sources.

At the signing ceremony, Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "Beza has been able to create a healthy investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh. As a government institution, Bitac is contributing to the development of industry by creating skilled manpower which will go a long way in achieving the overall goals of Beza."

He further said the establishment of the tire and bicycle industry at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar will further enrich the country's export sector.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2030. The goal is to create employment for one crore people. The Beza also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually from these economic zones.

Top News

Pinnacle Bicycle Industries Limited / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February