Phoenix Finance incurs losses for the first time

Stocks

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 11:03 pm

Related News

Phoenix Finance incurs losses for the first time

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 11:03 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Phoenix Finance and Investments Limited incurred losses in 2021 for the first time in its history.

Owing to this, the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) could not recommend any dividend for its shareholders, which is also for the first time since its stock market listing.

The news of no dividend dragged down the shares of the financial institution by 10.11% to close at Tk16.90 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday.

According to its statement, the company's loss per share stood at Tk2.11, which was positive at the end of the first nine months of 2021.

Phoenix Finance and Investments Limited, which had a net operating cash flow per share of Tk8.26 negative in 2021, is also suffering an operating cash flow crisis.

Its Managing Director SM Intekhab Alam could not be reached over his mobile phone for comments.

A senior executive, seeking anonymity, said its classified loan increased severely last year. Still, it was possible to maintain profits till the first nine months of 2021 due to low provisioning under the loan moratorium facility amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the NBFI had to keep 100% provisioning against large defaulted loans as per Bangladesh Bank's instructions. And for this, the company is in losses, he added.

According to the central bank data, the classified loan of Phoenix Finance has increased 156% to Tk395 crore in 2021, which was around 15% of its total disbursed loans.

Phoenix Group of Industries and Pakiza Group dominated the company's board of directors.

Meanwhile, its earnings per share (EPS) were Tk0.08 in the January-March quarter this year, but it incurred a loss per share of Tk0.07 in the next quarter. At the end of the first half of the year, its EPS stood at Tk0.01.

Currently, sponsors and directors of the company hold 30.51% shares, whereas institutional investors have 28.60% and the general public owns 40.89% shares.

 

Economy

Phoenix Finance / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

9h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

12h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

1h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

2h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

3h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 