Pharma, large-caps fuel stock indices

Stocks

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 08:58 pm

Related News

Pharma, large-caps fuel stock indices

DSE turnover stood at Tk2,201 crore yesterday – the second highest in 2022

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 08:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Increased demand for stocks of pharmaceuticals and large-caps from a wide range of sectors on Wednesday helped surge stock indices on Dhaka and Chattogram bourses.

As investors chased large-cap stocks, small and mid-cap stocks suffered price corrections.

Stockbrokers said the market has recently observed fresh fund inflow while a large number of investors have been found to be re-energised amid the market recovery from its 14-month low five weeks back.

In the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), only 131 scrips gained, 155 declined, and 92 remained unchanged.

Despite being outnumbered by losers, large-cap gainers contributed a lot as index pullers.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, closed 1.18% higher at 6,547.

The blue-chip index DS30, in contrast to the recent trend, significantly outperformed the broad index that contains all types of scrips.

It soared 2.04% to 2,353, while Shariah-compliant securities' index DSES rose 1.65% to 1,442 on Wednesday.

"The upward momentum persisted throughout the session as investors were active on both sides of the trading fence," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.  

"Positive earnings expectations from the June-closing companies have also instilled optimism among the investors across the bourse," it added.

Other than financial services and some multinational companies, all local firms close their accounts at the end of June each year, keeping pace with the national fiscal year.

However, the majority of the buying appetite was concentrated on selective scrips while the others experienced corrections resulting from the profit-booking attempts of a section of investors.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse on the day observed a notable rise in participation while the total turnover increased by 67.4% and stood at Tk2,201 crore which is the second highest in 2022.

The number of trades in the DSE increased by 32%, while the number of shares or units traded increased by 57% reflecting the increased large-cap concentration.

Till date, DSEX is 3.1% down in comparison with that of 31 December 2021, while DS30 is 7.1% down, according to an EBL Securities report.

On the sectoral front, pharmaceuticals contributed the maximum 28.3% of the DSE turnover on Wednesday, followed by miscellaneous and engineering sectors' 13% and 10.5% contribution respectively.

Jute, pharmaceuticals, and cement led the gaining sectors, while services and real estate, ceramics, and life insurance sectors suffered the maximum corrections on Wednesday.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also had a similar day dominated by market bulls and turnover in the port-city bourse increased by 41% to over Tk43 crore.

Economy / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farah Naz Aditi. Photo: Courtesy

Connecting the brightest minds: A vision for a Bangladesh Better Served

4h | Pursuit
The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

7h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

9h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

12m | Videos
Jalal Mama's velpuri

Jalal Mama's velpuri

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

4h | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 