Pharma Aids to set up new plant to produce more ampoules

Stocks

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:37 am

Related News

Pharma Aids to set up new plant to produce more ampoules

Currently, Pharma Aids has extended its production line to another factory on a rental basis. But this solution is insufficient to meet the increased demand for glass ampoules for liquid medicine

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:37 am
Pharma Aids to set up new plant to produce more ampoules

Pharma Aids, a pioneer in glass ampoule manufacturing for the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh, plans to set up a new facility on the outskirts of Dhaka to increase its production capacity.  

To facilitate this, the company plans to purchase 103 decimals of land adjacent to the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway in Gazipur, with an investment of Tk11.38 crore, excluding registration and related costs, according to a disclosure on Sunday.

"There is a high market demand for these ampoules. However, the existing factory cannot increase production due to space constraints, making it impossible to establish a new plant at the current site," a top official of the company said, requesting anonymity. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, Pharma Aids has extended its production line to another factory on a rental basis. But this solution is insufficient to meet the increased demand for glass ampoules for liquid medicine. It has a plan to shift the existing factory to the new location. 

The state-of-the-art ampoule manufacturing plant, which will comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO standards, is expected to help diversify its businesses. 

However, the cost of constructing the new plant has not been disclosed. The company says the new plant will be set up through self-financing, and loans from suitable sources, if necessary.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been called for 26 June to seek shareholder approval on this matter. The record date has been set for 13 June. 

Earlier, in December 2022, the company replaced its old annealing electrical oven with a new one, aiming to reduce wastage and improve the quality of ampoules.

Pharma Aids began commercial operations in 1984 and was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange three years later. 

On Sunday, Pharma Aids' shares dropped by 1.01% to Tk676.50 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

From July-March period of FY24, the company's revenues stood at Tk13.15 crore, down from Tk23.10 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. 

Despite the decline in revenues, it posted a net profit of Tk5.73 lakh in the period, up from Tk1.67 lakh in FY23's July-March period. 

In the period, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk18.37, and its net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk108.64.

As of April 30, 2024, sponsors and directors held 23.58% shares in the company, institutional investors held 22.68%, and general investors owned 53.74% of the shares.

Pharma Aids Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

2h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

12h | Wheels
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

22h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Heavy rain triggers severe water logging in Ctg

Heavy rain triggers severe water logging in Ctg

28m | Videos
Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

13h | Videos
Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

14h | Videos
Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

14h | Videos