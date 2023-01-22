Pharma Aid's profit falls, Kay & Que's rises in Jul-Dec

Stocks

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

Pharma Aid's profit falls, Kay & Que's rises in Jul-Dec

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:06 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Pharma Aids, the pioneering ampoule manufacturer, has witnessed an 88% fall in profit, while Kay and Que's profit rose 62% in the first half of the current fiscal year.

In stock exchange filings on Sunday, the companies published their unaudited financial data for the July-December period.

The earnings per share (EPS) of Pharma Aids declined to Tk1.23, which was Tk10.69 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company attributed the EPS decline to the drop in its net sales, increases in the cost of goods sold, a hike in the price of raw materials, and the cost of fuel for production.

In the second quarter through December, Pharma Aids incurred losses. The loss per share stood at Tk0.76, compared to Tk5.53 in the same quarter a year ago.

On the other hand, Kay & Que has reported a 62% growth in EPS in the first half of the FY23. The EPS increased to Tk0.26, from Tk0.16 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, Kay & Que stated that its EPS during the October-December period remained constant at Tk0.11. 

Top News

Pharma Aids Ltd / Kay & Que

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

14h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

16h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

5h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

4h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

7h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port