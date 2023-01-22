Pharma Aid's profit falls, Kay & Que's rises in Jul-Dec

Pharma Aids, the pioneering ampoule manufacturer, has witnessed an 88% fall in profit, while Kay and Que's profit rose 62% in the first half of the current fiscal year.

In stock exchange filings on Sunday, the companies published their unaudited financial data for the July-December period.

The earnings per share (EPS) of Pharma Aids declined to Tk1.23, which was Tk10.69 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company attributed the EPS decline to the drop in its net sales, increases in the cost of goods sold, a hike in the price of raw materials, and the cost of fuel for production.

In the second quarter through December, Pharma Aids incurred losses. The loss per share stood at Tk0.76, compared to Tk5.53 in the same quarter a year ago.

On the other hand, Kay & Que has reported a 62% growth in EPS in the first half of the FY23. The EPS increased to Tk0.26, from Tk0.16 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, Kay & Que stated that its EPS during the October-December period remained constant at Tk0.11.