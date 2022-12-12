Pharma Aids installs new oven to reduce wastage

Pharma Aids installs new oven to reduce wastage

Pharma Aids, the pioneer ampoule manufacturer in Bangladesh, has installed a new annealing electrical oven as a replacement for an old oven to reduce wastage and improve ampoule quality.

As per a stock exchange disclosure, the company installed the brand-new oven on 1 December at Tk18.50 lakh. It decided to purchase the oven in October last year.

Pharma Aids started commercial operation in 1984 and was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1987.

The company is a manufacturer of high-quality Neutral Glass Ampoules used by the pharmaceutical industry for filling liquid medicines.

From July to September 2022, the revenue of the company stood at Tk7.31 crore, which was Tk8.57 crore in the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the company made a net profit of Tk62 lakh, which was Tk1.61 a year ago.

Its earnings per share were Tk1.99 and its net asset value per share was Tk100.65.

In fiscal 2021-22, the company made a profit of Tk3.48 crore and its earnings per share stood at Tk11.14. It recommended a 50% cash dividend for its shareholders.

Its current paid-up capital is Tk3.12 crore.

Till November 2022, sponsors and directors held 23.59%, institutional investors 14.34%, and general investors 62.07% shares of the company.

The last trading price of the shares of the company was Tk790.70 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday.

