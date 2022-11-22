PFI Securities continues trading as CDBL withdraws suspension order

Stocks

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 11:43 pm

Related News

PFI Securities continues trading as CDBL withdraws suspension order

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 11:43 pm
PFI Securities continues trading as CDBL withdraws suspension order

Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) has withdrawn the suspension order levied on PFI Securities Limited after the company pledged to fulfil the consolidated customer account deficit and repay the depository participant (DP) operation licence fee.

PFI Securities said in a statement, the transaction of PFI Securities is not suspended and the regular transaction is going on.

Earlier, in a letter sent on 17 November, the CDBL said DP operation of PFI Securities will remain suspended from 20 November due to failure of submitting the consolidated customer account clearance certificate and DP registration certificate renewal fee.

The letter also stated that the suspension order will be lifted once the company submits the clearance certificate from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

On the same day, the brokerage firm balanced the deficit of the consolidated customer account and paid the renewal fee.

PFI Securities' statement said, BSEC issued a clearance certificate of the consolidated customer account on 17 November. Before that, the CDBL issued a suspended letter.

But after receiving BSEC's clearance, CDBL issued another letter to revoke the suspension order on 20 November. So, no disruption has occurred on share transactions through the brokerage firm, the statement added.

PFI Securities Limited / CDBL / suspension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

12h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

13h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

2h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

2h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

3h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering