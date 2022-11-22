PFI Securities continues trading as CDBL withdraws suspension order

Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) has withdrawn the suspension order levied on PFI Securities Limited after the company pledged to fulfil the consolidated customer account deficit and repay the depository participant (DP) operation licence fee.

PFI Securities said in a statement, the transaction of PFI Securities is not suspended and the regular transaction is going on.

Earlier, in a letter sent on 17 November, the CDBL said DP operation of PFI Securities will remain suspended from 20 November due to failure of submitting the consolidated customer account clearance certificate and DP registration certificate renewal fee.

The letter also stated that the suspension order will be lifted once the company submits the clearance certificate from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

On the same day, the brokerage firm balanced the deficit of the consolidated customer account and paid the renewal fee.

PFI Securities' statement said, BSEC issued a clearance certificate of the consolidated customer account on 17 November. Before that, the CDBL issued a suspended letter.

But after receiving BSEC's clearance, CDBL issued another letter to revoke the suspension order on 20 November. So, no disruption has occurred on share transactions through the brokerage firm, the statement added.