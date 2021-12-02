Perpetual bond making DSE debut after 14 years

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
02 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 09:39 pm

Related News

Perpetual bond making DSE debut after 14 years

AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond is the second such security to get listed on the country’s bourses

Salah Uddin Mahmud
02 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 09:39 pm
Perpetual bond making DSE debut after 14 years

After a hiatus of 14 years, a perpetual bond, which is known as debt security without maturity, is going to debut on local stock exchanges on Sunday.

AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond is the second such security to get listed on the country's bourses.

Earlier, in 2007, IBBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond got listed as the first such debt security to enter the capital market.

Perpetual bonds have no maturity date and they pay interest to investors in the form of coupon payments, just as with most bonds, but the bonds' principal amount does not come with a set date for redemption (repayment).

Perpetual bonds are gaining momentum in Bangladesh as a large number of commercial banks are on their way to strengthening the Tier-I capital base to comply with Basel III guidelines.

Tier-I capital consists of equity and perpetual debt securities, which are deemed to be similar to equity in nature.

Market insiders said the issuer has several advantages to raise capital through issuing perpetual bonds because unlike Tier-II subordinated bonds, perpetual bonds have only a one-time flotation cost, cheaper than common stock, having call option issuer has the right to retire the bond and issue a less costly bond.

Earlier, in July last year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) decided that all the perpetual bonds issued by banks must be tradable on the mainboard of local bourses. However, no perpetual bonds have been listed yet.

After that, both regulators – the Bangladesh Bank and the BSEC - decided that perpetual bonds issued by banks must be listed on the stock exchanges within 30 days of their subscription closure.

Since mid-2020, commercial banks have begun getting regulatory approval for perpetual bonds. Sixteen banks are collecting Tk7,700 crore in total through the newly popularised instrument.

Besides, four banks are waiting for approval from the BSEC for issuing Tk2,100 crore perpetual bonds.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim said it will play an important role in the development of the bond market as well as long-term financing.

He said bank borrowing costs will be reduced through this bond.

The commission considers perpetual bond applications with priority so that entrepreneurs do not face hassle, he added. 

In August this year, the BSEC approved Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd to issue a Mudaraba perpetual bond worth Tk500 crore.

The bank has issued Tk50 crore through public offering and the remaining Tk450 crore was issued through private placement.

The Shariah-based listed commercial bank will strengthen its additional Tier-1 capital base with the collected money.

Bond investors' returns will be measured based on the floating rate.

The coupon rate will be 6% to 10% of the bond. The minimum subscription amount of the bond regarding private placement will be Tk5 crore, and Tk5,000 for public placement.

Bangladesh / Top News

Perpetual Bond / DSE / AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

10h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

9h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

12h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub