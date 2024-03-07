People's Leasing to resume share trading on 10 March

The scam-hit non-bank financial institution (NBFI) People's Leasing and Financial Services share trading will resume on 10 March, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

In July 2019, the DSE suspended the NBFI's share trading for the interest of investors following the start of liquidation.

In a disclosure published on Thursday (7 March) on the stock exchange website, share trading of the NBFI will resume from 10 March under the Z category.

The share price of People's Leasing is Tk3 each at the DSE.

In December last year, the reconstructed board of People's Leasing decided to change its name to Sonar Bangla Lease Finance to get rid of the negative image as a part of its revival strategy.

At that time, the board also wrote to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to withdraw the trade suspension.

Later, the Bangladesh Bank rejected the name-changing proposal as it is sub judice in the court.