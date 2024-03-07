People's Leasing to resume share trading on 10 March

Stocks

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

People's Leasing to resume share trading on 10 March

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 04:38 pm
People&#039;s Leasing to resume share trading on 10 March

The scam-hit non-bank financial institution (NBFI) People's Leasing and Financial Services share trading will resume on 10 March, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

In July 2019, the DSE suspended the NBFI's share trading for the interest of investors following the start of liquidation.

In a disclosure published on Thursday (7 March) on the stock exchange website, share trading of the NBFI will resume from 10 March under the Z category.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The share price of People's Leasing is Tk3 each at the DSE.

In December last year, the reconstructed board of People's Leasing decided to change its name to Sonar Bangla Lease Finance to get rid of the negative image as a part of its revival strategy.

At that time, the board also wrote to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to withdraw the trade suspension.

Later, the Bangladesh Bank rejected the name-changing proposal as it is sub judice in the court.

 

Top News

People's Leasing / stocks / Share trading

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

7h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

6h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

41m | Videos
Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

1h | Videos
How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

19h | Videos