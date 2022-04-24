People’s Insurance declares a 12.50% cash dividend

People's Insurance Company Limited has declared a cash dividend of 12.50% for its shareholders for 2021.

The announcement was made at the company's board meeting on 19 April.

Its net profit for 2021 stood at Tk21.22 crore and the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) at Tk2.58.

Its profit stood at Tk16.7 crore and EPS at Tk2.26 in the previous year.

At the end of 2021, the company declared a cash dividend of 12.50%. As such, the shareholders will be paid a cash dividend of Tk5.77 crore. The amount per share will be Tk1.25.

And the rest of the income will be invested following government rules, including maintaining the retained earnings of the company.

The company's net assets per share (NAV) have increased to Tk30.08 in 2021 from Tk28.60 in the previous year.

For the January-March quarter of 2022, the company's EPS was Tk0.58. The consolidated EPS was Tk0.54.

At the end of the first quarter, net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk1.23 which was Tk0.85 in the same period of the previous year.