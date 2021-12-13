Peninsula approves 10% cash dividend

The Peninsula Chittagong Limited – a well-known hotel at the port city – has approved a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the ongoing fiscal year.

The approval came at the 19th annual general meeting of the company held on Monday.

The company Chairman Mahbub-ur-Rahman presided over the meeting.

Managing Director Mostafa Tahsin Arshad, Directors Mostafa Tahir Arshad, and Ayesha Sultana, Nominated Director Abul Hossain, Independent Directors Dr Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Azam, and Dr Mohammad Fasiul Alam also attended the meeting.