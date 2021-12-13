Peninsula approves 10% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 08:43 pm

Related News

Peninsula approves 10% cash dividend

The approval came at the 19th AGM of the company

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 08:43 pm
Peninsula approves 10% cash dividend

The Peninsula Chittagong Limited – a well-known hotel at the port city – has approved a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the ongoing fiscal year. 

The approval came at the 19th annual general meeting of the company held on Monday.

The company Chairman Mahbub-ur-Rahman presided over the meeting.

Managing Director Mostafa Tahsin Arshad, Directors Mostafa Tahir Arshad, and Ayesha Sultana, Nominated Director Abul Hossain, Independent Directors Dr Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Azam, and Dr Mohammad Fasiul Alam also attended the meeting.

The Peninsula Chittagong / cash dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

6h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

8h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

9h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

1h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

4h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

4h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 