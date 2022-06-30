Parkway Packaging to raise Tk30cr from capital market

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:59 pm

DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar and AAA Finance Managing Director Obaydur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Thursday. PHOTO: COURTESY
DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar and AAA Finance Managing Director Obaydur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Thursday. PHOTO: COURTESY

Parkway Packaging and Printing PLC, a concern of DBL Group, would like to raise Tk30 crore by issuing shares at a face value of Tk10 each under the initial public offering (IPO).

The company, on Thursday, signed the merchant bank AAA Finance and Investment Limited as the issue manager for its IPO.

DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar and AAA Finance Managing Director Obaydur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

MA Jabbar told The Business Standard, "We are doing business with a reputation. We have taken the initiative to list the company in the stock market to make the business more sustainable. In this way, we will bring a few more companies to the stock market in the future."

Matin Spinning Mills Ltd, a sister concern of DBL Group, is a listed company in the share market since 2014. The company declared a 40% cash dividend in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The last trading price of the company was around Tk68.

