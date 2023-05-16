Paramount Textile's profit surges 121% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 12:55 pm

Paramount Textile Limited posted a 121% year-on-year higher profit growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal year along with higher revenue.

From January to March quarter, the company made a consolidated net profit of Tk34.16 crore, which was Tk15.42 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its consolidated revenue increased by 30.92% to Tk224.64 crore from Tk171.58 crore compared to the previous year.   

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.94 up from Tk0.95 a year ago.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk34.46 end of March 2023.

The share price of the company on the bourses was stuck on the floor till Tuesday at 12 pm.

