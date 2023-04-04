Paramount Insurance declares 10% cash dividend

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Paramount Insurance Company Ltd has recommended a 10% cash dividend for their shareholders for the period ending 31 December 2022.

The dividend was declared at the company's board meeting held on Monday. 

To secure approval of the declared dividends, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an annual general meeting (AGM) on 12 June 2023. The record date for the AGM will be 3 May.

According to the disclosure, in 2022, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk1.87, which was Tk3.03 in the previous year.

The Net Asset Value per share of the company stood at Tk25.81.

The last trading share price of the company at the Dhaka stock exchange was Tk38.40 till 11:40 am.

In 2021, the insurer also declared a 10% cash dividend for their shareholders.

