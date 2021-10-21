Pandemic deals blow to WATA Chemicals’ sales

Stocks

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:55 pm

Related News

Pandemic deals blow to WATA Chemicals’ sales

In the July-March of FY21, the company’s revenue fell 32.78% year-on-year to reach Tk46.03 crore, while its net profit dropped by 44.53% to Tk7.10 crore

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Pandemic deals blow to WATA Chemicals’ sales

 

WATA Chemicals Limited – a producer and seller of a variety of acids – witnessed a big fall in revenue in the July-March period of last fiscal year on the back of a decline in sales of its three major products amid the pandemic.

In the first nine months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, the company's revenue fell 32.78% year-on-year to reach Tk46.03 crore, while its net profit dropped by 44.53% to Tk7.10 crore.

In the third quarter – from January to March – of FY21, WATA Chemical's revenue and net profit fell by 30% and 66.88% to reach Tk13.54 crore and Tk1 crore, respectively, when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

WATA Chemicals produces alum and zinc sulphate, magnesium sulphate, sulphuric acid, basic chrome powder, and linear alkyl benzene sulphonic acid.

During the pandemic, sales of sulphuric acid increased but that of alum sulphate, zinc sulphate, and magnesium sulphate decreased.

Ali Ahsan, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, told The Business Standard, "Due to the Covid-19 disaster, the company was unable to continue consistency in the sales and production processes."

"The demand for our three main products has declined because of the pandemic. As a result, revenue and profit fell. As the pandemic gets normal, we hope to rebound from the pandemic shock."

WATA Chemicals Limited was incorporated in 1981 and was listed on the stock exchanges in 1992.

But due to non-compliance with listing regulations, it was cast off to the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

After returning to the maid board, it continued to make good profits.

In FY20, it made a profit of Tk11.93 crore and paid a 35% cash dividend to its shareholders.

 

 

Top News

Wata Chemicals / WATA Chemicals Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

19m | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

59m | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025