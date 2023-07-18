Padma Islami Life recommends no dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:54 am

Related News

Padma Islami Life recommends no dividend

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:54 am
Padma Islami Life recommends no dividend

Padma Islami Life Insurance did not recommend any dividend for its shareholders at the end of 2023.

The life insurer has also reported a decline in its net premium income in January to March quarter this year, according to the earnings disclosure.

At the end of March 2023, its life fund was Tk239.79 crore negative, which was Tk13.17 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its net premium income stood at Tk3.17 crore down from Tk7.86 crore a year ago.

Premium from clients is the key revenue income of life insurers, while the total of the collected premium that the companies invest in various sectors for a return helps them pay insurance claims or a bonus to clients after policy maturity.

Padma Islami Life Insurance was listed on the stock market in 2012.

Padma Life shares were stuck at a floor price of Tk41.20 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Tuesday. 

Top News

Padma Islami Life Insurance / dividends

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June