Orion Pharma approves 12% cash dividend

Orion Pharma Limited approved a 12% cash dividend for the financial year ended on 30 June 2021.

The approval came at the company's 56th annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting on Sunday, read a press release.

The audited financial statements for the financial year 2020 – 2021 were also presented during the virtual meeting which the shareholders unanimously approved.

The meeting was participated by Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of the company; Zareen Karim, managing director; Arzuda Karim, director; Salman Obaidul Karim, director; Md Shafiqur Rahman, independent director, and ANM Abul Kashem, independent director; Md Ferdous Jaman, company secretary; and Monowara Khatoon, CFO.

Meanwhile, Orion Infusion Limited approved a 10% cash dividend for the financial year ended on 30 June 2021 during the company's 38th annual general meeting. The audited financial statements for the financial year 2020 – 2021 was also presented during the meeting which the shareholders unanimously approved.

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of the company, was present during the virtual meeting, participated by Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director; Arzuda Karim, director; Zareen Karim and Shafiqur Rahman, independent directors; Farhana Amin Tonny, company secretary; and Md Mainul Huq, CFO.