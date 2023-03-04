An optimistic weekend for stock investors after a month

Infographic: TBS

Following four consecutive weeks of losing streaks, stocks showed some signs of recovery last week.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up by 0.14% to close at 6,213.74 points.

Thanks to the recent fall that dragged some popular stocks down to a buying range and attracted investors, especially, after the regulatory stance to continue with the floor price restriction that is not allowing stock prices to go below a certain level.

Year-on-year remittance growth in February was positive news among many others, according to equity analysts, while the latest round of electricity price hikes by 5% last week were a fresh blow to those who had already been worried about inflation and its impact on lives and businesses.

The turnaround

The last week started with a massive fall on Sunday amid increasing concern about the sluggish turnover on top of the fear of further capital erosion in case the regulator withdraws the floor prices.

However, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) started rejecting any possibility of the anticipated withdrawal of floor prices after Sunday's closing bell, and the market turned around on the next day.

On Wednesday, the regulator issued a new circular repealing its 21 December circular that had withdrawn the floor from 168 scrips and instead, imposed an extremely narrow lower circuit to let them fall by 1% a day. Each of the scrips along with two new ones came under floor again last week to make the unconventional restriction across the board.

Normalising the lower limit at least helped let scrips trading above floor move freely until hitting the floor, said stockbrokers who were in a tight corner in the previous weeks due to a drastic decline in trading turnover and commission income.

However, as the market turned around to post a positive weekly return and some scrips generated even more than a 25% quick return from the bottom, investors were more active in trading as they barely agreed to miss opportunities in the market.

For instance, Pragati Life's shares sank to Tk96 and closed above Tk120, ADN Telecom's shares soared from Tk112 to over Tk141.

DSE registered a 31% increase in average daily turnover as it dropped to Tk273 crore in the previous week and recovered to over Tk358 crore last week.

However, the blue chip index DS30 ended the week 0.23% lower at 2,216, while the Shariah index DSES inched up by 0.11% to close at 1,357.

The market was yet to be vibrant enough in terms of having a recovery across the board; instead, price hikes and turnover were more concentrated in a few sectors and stocks, according to stockbrokers.

IT, life insurance, pharmaceuticals, food, and miscellaneous widely led the turnover contributions, as the five sectors alone occupied more than half of the week's trading turnover.

IT, insurance, and tannery generated the highest return, while jute, travel, and pharmaceuticals led the losers.

At the end of the week, the average price-to-earnings ratio at the DSE was unchanged at 14.32 while investors believe the lower the ratio, the cheaper the stocks are.