Opening session sees investors' impulse pulling indices in green

Indices of both the stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend during the opening session on Sunday as investors were active and poured money to buy low-cost shares following the last session's downfall.

Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index DSEX gained 20 points to reach 6,663 till 12pm today.

Meanwhile, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 2 points to 2,450.

In line with the upward trend of DSEX, some 232 companies' shares were traded at a higher price, whereas 103 companies reported declined and 55 remained unchanged.

DSE turnover at the time stood at Tk512 crore.

Newly listed company JMI Hospital got in the top position of the turnover chart, the share of which was traded at 9.92% higher than the previous DSE session.

Meanwhile, the textile and pharmaceutical sectors performed well in the third quarter and this attracted investors to pour money for future gain.

Although most banks posted growth in the first quarter of 2022 and declared a handsome dividend to the investors for the last year, the sector failed to attract investors.

During the corresponding period till 12pm, Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all share price index CASPI grew by 77 points to reach 19,567.