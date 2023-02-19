Only three SME stocks report gains today

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:36 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Three stocks on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) made advancements on Sunday, while eight companies reported a decline, and two remained unchanged.

According to DSE, thirteen stocks were traded on the platform today.

Bengal Biscuits' share prices increased by 7.11% to Tk79.8 each followed by Star Adhesives by 6.89% to Tk62 each and BD Paints by 0.36% to Tk27.6, compared to the previous trading session.

On the other hand, Krishibid Seeds saw its price fall by 3.96% to Tk21.8 each.

Mamun Agro, Nialco Alloys, Master Agro, Mostofa Metal, Apex Weaving, Wonderland Toys and Krishibid Feed saw price fall by around 1% than the previous trading session.

