Only 9 companies' share prices went up at DSE today

Stocks

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:25 pm

Related News

Only 9 companies' share prices went up at DSE today

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Out of 285 companies' shares being traded at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the prices of only 9 companies went up on Wednesday (21 December).

Share prices of 73 companies declined while 203 remained unchanged due to the floor price mechanism.

Besides, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE has fallen for the six straight session owing to lower participation of investors. On the last day, DSEX lost 73 points which brought it below the 6,200 mark.

On Wednesday, DSEX fell by 27.68 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 6,198.

However, the turnover at the DSE slightly increased to Tk333.58 crore, which was Tk322 crore in the previous trading session.

The shares of the newly listed firm Islami Commercial Insurance was the top gainer with a 10% price hike on the day. Its shares closed at Tk17.6 at the end of the session. Jute Spinners had the worst shares as it lost 8.73% in price.

Top News

DSEX / Share Price / Share price increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

5h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

5h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

4h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

18m | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

28m | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

6h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide