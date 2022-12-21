Only 9 companies' share prices went up at DSE today

Out of 285 companies' shares being traded at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the prices of only 9 companies went up on Wednesday (21 December).

Share prices of 73 companies declined while 203 remained unchanged due to the floor price mechanism.

Besides, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE has fallen for the six straight session owing to lower participation of investors. On the last day, DSEX lost 73 points which brought it below the 6,200 mark.

On Wednesday, DSEX fell by 27.68 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 6,198.

However, the turnover at the DSE slightly increased to Tk333.58 crore, which was Tk322 crore in the previous trading session.

The shares of the newly listed firm Islami Commercial Insurance was the top gainer with a 10% price hike on the day. Its shares closed at Tk17.6 at the end of the session. Jute Spinners had the worst shares as it lost 8.73% in price.