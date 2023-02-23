Only 6 stocks avert the morning sell-off

Stocks opened lower on Thursday to stretch their bearish swings in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Only six scrips could manage to stay afloat amid the sell-off across sectors.

Downturn keeps eroding investors' confidence and there is a rush to exit some of the positions in stocks, said shock brokers.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, fell to 6,205 points which was 0.21% lower than the previous close.

As of 10:50am, 137 of the DSE scrips declined.