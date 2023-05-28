One Bank to issue bond worth Tk500 crore

Stocks

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:10 am

Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected

One Bank Limited, a private sector lender, has decided to issue a subordinated bond worth Tk500 crore through private placement.

According to a disclosure published on Sunday, the bank will issue the bond as a process of inclusion in Tier-II capital.

The bond's tenure is 7 years, which is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and compliance of all formalities in this respect.

Earlier on 22 June last year, The bank got permission to issue a bond worth Tk400 crore from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

In 2022, the bank paid a 5 % stock dividend to its shareholder.

