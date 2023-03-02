Olympic to purchase land for expansion

Stocks

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:11 am

Related News

Olympic to purchase land for expansion

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:11 am
Logo of Olympic Industries. Picture: Collected
Logo of Olympic Industries. Picture: Collected

Olympic Industries Limited has decided to purchase 86 decimals of land adjacent to the biscuit and confectionery unit of the company at Lolati, Narayanganj at a cost of Tk2.75 crore for future expansion. 

The company also spent Tk29 lakh for its registration charges and other miscellaneous expenses including fees for obtaining a certified copy of the purchase deed.

Olympic Industries – the country's leading biscuit manufacturer – posted impressive growth in sales in the second quarter (October to December) of the current fiscal year.

From October to December of FY 2022-23, the revenue of the company increased by 26% to Tk680.28 crore from Tk538.63 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its net profit jumped by 90% to Tk58.62 crore from Tk30.85 crore in the same period one year ago.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk2.93, which was Tk1.54 in the same period of the previous year.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk47.60 as of December 2022.

From July to December 2022, the revenue of the company stood at Tk1,367.36 crore and the net profit stood at Tk105.11 crore.

 Olympic Industries, which got listed in 1989, manufactures and supplies biscuits, candies and confectionery items to the local market as well as exports them.

Also, the company sells dry cell batteries, cartons, and plastic products. 

Top News

Olympic Industries Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

3h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

16h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

3h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

23h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod